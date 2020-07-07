Jay Lethal Responds To Allegations From Kelly Klein

Former WOH champion Kelly Klein recently levied some allegations against Ring of Honor online. In particular, Klein took issue with ROH’s “investigation” into the acitivity of members of the promotion’s roster. She posted a series of Tweets recently which also referenced allegations against Jay Lethal.

“MULTIPLE women brought complaints & evidence of sexual misconduct/harassment by Jay Lethal. ROH ignored/covered it up. They only take action when convenient,” Klein Tweeted. “They are hoping to use another “investigation” to wait everyone out until we ‘forget.'”

Thank you, @ringofhonor for all of the truly wonderful things you do and have done.



Now please address the bad behavior.

Do better. Right now you continue to CHOOSE not to.#SpeakingOut — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) July 6, 2020

In fact, qualities that make it hard to accept that a “favorite” could do something horrible are the things they use to gain access to victims & escape accountability.



They don’t usually wear a sign or broadcast their bad intentions. — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) July 6, 2020

Jay Lethal Responds

After being mentioned by Klein in the above Tweets, Jay Lethal issued a statement on Twitter.

“It has always been my choice to use silence to keep my dignity, refrain from publicly attacking people I’m not fond of, and relying on who I have been as a person to speak for itself. I’ve also never wanted to use MY platform to boost or give attention to any negativity. I do however know and realize that some people will sadly take my silence to mean something else. “

The #speakingout movement has given me hope that the industry that I’ve chosen to give my life to will become a better place. I’ve wanted to stand in support of all those brave enough to share their painful stories. Unfortunately, I was afraid to due to the lies that are being said about me.

I have never and would never sexually harass, sexually assault, rape or force myself on anyone. I would never use my status to deny anyone opportunities. Even now, it pains me to know that defending myself might somehow tarnish an important movement and cast doubt on real, troubling experiences.”

