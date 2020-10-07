Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Jazz Officially Announces Her Retirement

Former WWE, ECW, & NWA star Jazz has retired.

By Ian Carey
Photo Credit: WWE.com

A true legend of women’s wrestling and trailblazer in the industry has decided to officially retire from in-ring competition. Former ECW and WWE star Jazz spoke with Chris Van Vliet recently and confirmed that she considers her pro-wrestling career over.

“Honestly, I just had my last match this past Sunday. I am done in the ring,” Jazz said. “I was going to do a whole tour in 2020, but with the pandemic happening, that screwed everything up. I’ve been having issues with my knees and my back and a lot more issues physically, mentally and emotionally. That’s why I had to forfeit the NWA title. I have two beautiful daughters and I have to focus on them right now.”

Jazz burst onto the pro-wrestling seen in the late 1990s with Extreme Championship Wrestling. She would mainly perform in inter-gender matches as the promotion never did have an established women’s division.

Jazz was honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club this year and awarded the club’s Women’s Wrestling Award. She is a 2x former WWE Women’s Champion and 1x NWA Women’s Champion.

The full interview with Jazz can be viewed in the player below:

