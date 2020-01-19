Jazzy Gabert Gone From NXT UK, Now A Free Agent

Jazzy Gabert is no longer with the NXT UK brand in WWE. She posted to Twitter recently that she is now a free agent. Gabert had signed with the NXT UK brand in January of 2019. She made her in-ring debut at the April 20th, 2019 tapings from Glasgow, Scotland.

Free Agent — Alpha Female (@Jazzy_Gabert) January 18, 2020

She posted the following to Instagram before announcing her free agency:

“I will press the RESET button!! I will be OFFLINE for a short while!

Need a change! Will change! Body, mind and soul needs a break!! 10 days of fasting, including keeping off from social media, is the first step,” Gabert wrote on Instagram. “Second one, which I look most forward too is changing my look!

And i change my profession… one came to an end and one is rising like a Phoenix. Watch out for it! Thank you for being on this journey.”

Jazzy Gabert in NXT UK

Gabert had a total of 6 matches for the NXT UK brand and had a 4-2 record. She only wrestled one single’s match, however, a loss to Piper Niven in October. She teamed with Jinny successfully three times and picked up another win in a 2-on-1 handicap match. Gabert lost to Piper Niven in a single’s match and then she and Jinny lost to Rhea Ripley and Piper Niven in her final NXT UK match.