Jazzy Gabert Reveals Why She Is Leaving WWE

German wrestler Jazzy Gabert took part in the Inaugural Mae Young classic and she was then signed to the NXT UK brand where she had been a regular since last May.

However, her run with the company ended abruptly when she didn’t take part in the NXT UK tapings last week and her sudden departure left people wondering about the reason behind her move.

During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, Gabert finally explained why she is leaving the company, revealing that she has been working on other projects outside of the wrestling world like reality shows in Germany, in between the tapings of the WWE show.

However, she was recently offered some projects which clash with her wrestling schedule and so the female star decided to ask for her release from the promotion:

“2020 Udo Lindenberg asked me if I can come on tour again and a reality TV show offer came also in. Unfortunately, these projects would cross the schedule from NXT UK and I had to make a decision, because working all of these projects at once wouldn’t work.

As I couldn’t see myself moving on or up in terms of storylines, I had to ask for my release. So it was completely my decision and I’m happy about it. I always wanted to work for WWE and I’m happy that I can tick that box. Of course, would I have loved to be a champion, for sure, but my heart tells me it’s time to move on.”

Jazzy Gabert continued by saying that she is grateful for the opportunity WWE has given her and the German wrestler was immensely privileged to train with legends like William Regal and Shawn Michaels.

She mentioned how she was blessed to make her debut at Blackpool. Gabert claimed that while some say that the storyline she was placed in was not good, she was just happy to be out there and tried to make the best out of it.