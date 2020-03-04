JBL Officially Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame 2020

John Bradshaw Layfield is officially heading into the WWE Hall of Fame. News of JBL’s induction was confirmed during last night’s episode of WWE Backstage.

The former Superstar joined WWE back in 1995, wrestling regularly under several gimmicks until his retirement in 2009. His final match took place at Wrestlemania XXV where he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Rey Mysterio in only 21 seconds. Having left in-ring competition, JBL segued into a commentator role with WWE before focusing on his humanitarian work in and out of WWE. He has worked with organisations such as Beyond Rugby Bermuda and Beyond Sport, where he is a Global Ambassador.

JBL won copious amounts of gold during his tenure in WWE. He is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion and United States Champion. During his time in WWE, he also won the Hardcore, European and Tag Team championships. He is one of the few Superstars to not only be a Grand Slam Champion but a Triple Crown winner.

He joins “The Animal” Batista, the Bella Twins, and the nWo (consisting of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman) as a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class. The ceremony will take place during WrestleMania week on April 2 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

John Cena On JBL’s Induction

One of JBL’s most notable rivals delivered a special message after the Hall of Fame announcement was confirmed. John Cena congratulated JBL on the accomplishment, stressing how he absolutely earned the recognition for all he has done.

“Hey John, it’s John. Remember that young whippersnapper that you put over at WrestleMania for the strap? I just want to thank you for everything you’ve ever done for me. I have great perspective of all the people that have helped me along my journey, and there is no me without you.”

He continued, “We had some wonderful times. I hope that as you get inducted into the Hall of Fame, maybe you can relive some of those times and enjoy some of those memories like I do every single day. I’m just really thankful for what you have done for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is something that you’ve absolutely earned. I never use the word ‘deserve’—you have earned every inch. I hope that you enjoy the Hall of Fame ceremony and all that it encompasses because it is well earned. Thank you, John.”

JBL dropped the WWE Championship to Cena during WrestleMania 21. This was the first time Cena had claimed WWE’s top prize, moving him from the roster’s upper mid-card and firmly placing him into the main event picture.