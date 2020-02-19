JBL Reportedly Set To Be Inducted In Hall Of Fame

Another name has been revealed for Hall Of Fame 2020

After it was confirmed that the Hart Foundation member Davey Boy Smith will be going into Hall Of Fame, a new report has revealed another interesting name for this year’s class.

Former World Champion John “Bradshaw” Layfield or JBL is set to be inducted into Hall Of Fame during the WrestleMania weekend this year, according to WrestlingInc.

The former WWE Champion started his career way back in September 1992. He wrestled for NWA and toured the world to compete in countries like Mexico and Japan before joining WWE in January 1996.

The company ended up being his home for the rest of his career. Layfield stayed active in the promotion for almost 14 years and won over half a dozen championships during his tenure as an active wrestler.

While JBL went through many character tweaks during his career, his run with Faarooq as a tag team known as Acolytes Protection Agency or APA is one of the periods most fondly remembered by the fans.

John announced his retirement from active competition after losing an Intercontinental Championship match to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XXV and he has been making sporadic appearances for the company ever since.

If these reports are true then JBL will be joining Batista, nWo, The Bella Twins, Jushin “Thunder” Liger and The British Bulldog in the Hall Of Fame class of 2020.