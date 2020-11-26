‘Roman Reigns Is The Most Compelling Character Of The Past 20 Years’ – JBL

John Bradshaw Layfield believes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the most “compelling character” he’s seen in the past twenty years.

JBL shared his thoughts when he recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump. He immediately praised The Tribal Chief. Accoding to JBL, Reigns has impressed him more than anything else he’s seen in two decades.

“Roman Reigns to me is the most compelling character I’ve seen on television, I think in twenty years, it’s unbelievable how good he is,” JBL stated. “That character, the way it’s just transitioned and become the head of the table, I’m a huge fan.”

He was then asked about Reigns’ recent Champion vs. Champion clash with Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series. JBL shared how their match “lived up to every bit of the hype.”

He noted how meeting and surpassing people’s expectations is “[…] hard to do when you talk about having a true heavyweight matchup like they had. You had two great champions and both of those guys are in the prime of their life.”

Earlier this year, John Bradshaw Layfield was announced as an inductee into the 2020 Hall of Fame. He joined other 2002 inductees, including Batista, the nWo, The British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, and The Bella Twins.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, WWE’s Hall of Fame ceremony was forced to postpone. The 2020 Class will now be inducted during the lead up to 2021’s WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view.