Thursday, November 26, 2020

‘Roman Reigns Is The Most Compelling Character Of The Past 20 Years’ – JBL

John Brawshaw Layfield has praised Roman Reigns, calling the Universal Champion the most "compelling character" in the past 20 years.

By Steve Russell
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

John Bradshaw Layfield believes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the most “compelling character” he’s seen in the past twenty years.

JBL shared his thoughts when he recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump. He immediately praised The Tribal Chief. Accoding to JBL, Reigns has impressed him more than anything else he’s seen in two decades.

- Advertisement -

“Roman Reigns to me is the most compelling character I’ve seen on television, I think in twenty years, it’s unbelievable how good he is,” JBL stated. “That character, the way it’s just transitioned and become the head of the table, I’m a huge fan.”

He was then asked about Reigns’ recent Champion vs. Champion clash with Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series. JBL shared how their match “lived up to every bit of the hype.”

He noted how meeting and surpassing people’s expectations is “[…] hard to do when you talk about having a true heavyweight matchup like they had. You had two great champions and both of those guys are in the prime of their life.”

Earlier this year, John Bradshaw Layfield was announced as an inductee into the 2020 Hall of Fame. He joined other 2002 inductees, including Batista, the nWo, The British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, and The Bella Twins. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, WWE’s Hall of Fame ceremony was forced to postpone. The 2020 Class will now be inducted during the lead up to 2021’s WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view.

ViaWrestlingsNews.co

Trending Articles

WWE

WWE Files For “Skull King” Trademark & Others

WWE recently filed several new trademark applications with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. A search of the USPTO database shows that WWE...
Read more
WWE

The Godfather Agrees With Fan Criticism About Undertaker’s “Final Farewell”

The Godfather responded to some fans who were critical of what WWE did with The Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Sunday’s pay-per-view event.  Before Taker came...
Read more
WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men's 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Update After Several Weeks Off WWE TV

Aleister Black hasn't been seen on WWE programming for some time. In light of his wife Zelina Vega's recent release, some fans have questioned...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

The Rock On Embracing Authenticity, Asking Vince McMahon For Promo Opportunity

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reflected on the start of his career, revealing which moment gave him the biggest rush during an interview with...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (11/25): Opera Cup 2020 Begins

MLW Fusion 11/25 featured the start of the 2020 Opera Cup tournament. Two opening round matches took place as well as the promotional debut...
Read more
Wrestling News

‘Roman Reigns Is The Most Compelling Character Of The Past 20 Years’ – JBL

John Bradshaw Layfield believes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the most "compelling character" he's seen in the past twenty years. JBL shared his...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Explain Why They Don’t Watch NXT

Despite All Elite Wrestling being embroiled in a ratings war every week with WWE's NXT, AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, have shared...
Read more
Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre Promises To Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Get WWE To Host Major Show In The UK

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre intends to "harass" Vince McMahon until WWE hosts a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. "My goal is to make it happen...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley On Listening To His Body More, Traveling With The Shield

Jon Moxley was the first guest on Renee Young's new podcast, Oral Sessions. During the interview with his real-life wife, Moxley opened up about...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (11/25): Ladder Match, Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae

The November 25, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.  WWE NXT Results   Candice...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC