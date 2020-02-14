Jeff Cobb Offered Contract By AEW, Still Wants To Wrestle For NJPW

Jeff Cobb made his surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Cobb appeared as Chris Jericho’s hired hitman and aligned himself with the Inner Circle and attacked Jon Moxley. Chris Jericho had said earlier on the show that he searched the world for a hitman and he found Cobb, which he recruited for a match with Moxley next week.

Reports had surfaced that despite the big debut and high-profile match for the promotion, Jeff Cobb is not signed to a long term deal with AEW. Now in the latest update from Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has provided some more details on the situation.

Despite getting booked for a huge match next week, Cobb is still promoted for Ring of Honor shows, up to April’s Supercard of Honor event.

The report says that AEW wants Jeff Cobb to work full-time, and has offered him a contract. However, the wrestler wants to work for other promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling, along with working his Ring of Honor dates.

Meltzer noted that at this point, Jeff Cobb is for an angle. Cobb has wanted to work with NJPW as much as he can, and there’s no indication if that has changed.

Reportedly, Cody Rhodes has had a keen interest in Jeff Cobb ever since his Ring of Honor contract ended. The company has wanted him in a full-time role, but right now Cobb is only in for the angle and hasn’t signed a contract.

On the February 12 episode of Dynamite, after Moxley defeated Santana in the main event match, Jeff Cobb attacked him by hitting the Tour of the Islands.

While it’s not sure if we’ll see more of Jeff Cobb after February 19’s Dynamite. he is scheduled to appear for ROH’s Gateway to Honor show on February 9 and the aforementioned Supercard of Honor on April 4.