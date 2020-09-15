Update On Jeff Cobb’s Future & Which Company He Signed With

Jeff Cobb’s future is coming into focus.

The 38-year-old Olympian has been one of the top free agents in pro wrestling. He’s had notable runs with Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor. He was briefly aligned with Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle earlier this year with a 2-week stint on AEW Dynamite.

Cobb has teased in recent months that he signed with a major wrestling promotion, but did not reveal which company he committed to.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said it’s all but certain that Cobb has signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Jeff Cobb will enter this year’s G1 Climax Tournament, one of several signs that NPW is his new home. The general feeling within the industry is that Cobb’s goal was to use Ring of Honor as a stepping stone to New Japan.

With this news going public, keep an eye out for public comments from Cobb himself.

Discussion: Do you think Jeff Cobb made the right call by joining NJPW?