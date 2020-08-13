Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Jeff Cobb Teases Promotion Announcing His Signing

Jeff Cobb dropped a hint at his future

By Andrew Ravens
Jeff Cobb
Jeff Cobb (Photo: AEW)

Jeff Cobb is still a free agent, but that might be changing soon. 

Cobb teased a major promotion announcing his signing during an appearance on Wrestling Inc. Daily. 

“Well, technically I’m a free agent until whatever group announces that I signed. I’m enjoying what I’m doing. I was going to make a decision but then this craziness kind of happened. So kind of just laying low until the company announces it, and then we’ll go from there. 

I want the company to do it so the company will get the recognition. I’d rather them do it that way so they can get the spotlight instead of me, and I’ll go from there.”

Cobb’s contract with ROH expired back in January.  A few months ago, he made it known to ROH officials that he wanted to stay and work with ROH, but was enjoying his time as a free agent. 

Back on the February 12th episode of AEW Dynamite, Cobb made a surprise appearance by attacking Jon Moxley. The following week, Moxley beat Cobb in a singles match. He hasn’t been seen since then on AEW TV. 

He is currently competing as part of NJPW Strong in the New Japan Cup for the opportunity to challenge for the IWGP United States Championship.

Jeff Cobb Teases Promotion Announcing His Signing

