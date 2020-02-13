Jeff Cobb To Make AEW In-Ring Debut Against Top Star Next Week

Jeff Cobb is all elite as he’s in AEW now.

The news was made on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT via AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho. It was revealed that Cobb is slated to take on Jon Moxley in a singles match on next week’s episode of Dynamite in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cobb made an appearance at the end of this week’s show by attacking Moxley. Next Wednesday’s will mark the go-home show for the Revolution pay-per-view. Also set for next week is Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow inside of a steel cage.

Cobb is a former ROH World Television Champion and former PWG World Champion. As of this writing, his status with AEW and ROH is not fully known as Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling hasn’t had a working relationship up to this point.

While it’s likely that Cobb will be working for AEW full-time going forward, he’s still working dates for ROH. In wrestling you can’t rule out much so technically it’s possible that this could be a one-off appearance.

An update on Cobb’s status is likely to surface in the coming days. Ironically, ROH announced minutes before this AEW announcement that Cobb would be working an ROH show on WrestleMania weekend.

Cobb and Dan Maff face KENTA and Taiji Ishimori in a tag match at Supercard of Honor in Lakeland, Fla., on April 4th.

