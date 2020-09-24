Jeff Hardy Can’t See Himself As A Trainer Or Agent When He Retires

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy has revealed he may not transition into a trainer or agent role when he eventually retires from in-ring competition.

Speaking with the Daily Star, Hardy shared how he hopes there will be a “creative place” for him when he decides he can’t wrestle anymore.

“I still don’t feel like I’m a trainer, a coach or a leader. I just feel like somebody who would never really be seen but has these unique ideas that might be cool for a show or a storyline.”

Hardy then revealed the only circumstances that would convince him to become a trainer. He confessed he would embrace the role only if his daughters wanted to become pro wrestlers:

“[…] If my two daughters ever want to wrestle and they’re serious about it, that’s when I’ll get a ring and a building, and get my training boots on. Other than that, I don’t know what it is…”

Jeff Hardy then spoke about how invested he is in his musical career. He shared how he’s been writing a lot and attempting to improve despite being such an “intimidating industry.” He also pointed to his love of art and painting before once again stating how “[…] I don’t think like I’ll ever be a wrestling trainer, an agent, a coach or anything like that.”

Jeff Hardy is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship this Sunday at Clash of Champions. He competes in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.