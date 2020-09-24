Thursday, September 24, 2020

Jeff Hardy Can’t See Himself As A Trainer Or Agent When He Retires

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy has confessed he doesn't see himself becoming a trainer, agent, or coach when he eventually retires.

By Steve Russell
Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy has revealed he may not transition into a trainer or agent role when he eventually retires from in-ring competition.

Speaking with the Daily Star, Hardy shared how he hopes there will be a “creative place” for him when he decides he can’t wrestle anymore.

- Advertisement -

“I still don’t feel like I’m a trainer, a coach or a leader. I just feel like somebody who would never really be seen but has these unique ideas that might be cool for a show or a storyline.”

Hardy then revealed the only circumstances that would convince him to become a trainer. He confessed he would embrace the role only if his daughters wanted to become pro wrestlers:

“[…] If my two daughters ever want to wrestle and they’re serious about it, that’s when I’ll get a ring and a building, and get my training boots on. Other than that, I don’t know what it is…”

Jeff Hardy then spoke about how invested he is in his musical career. He shared how he’s been writing a lot and attempting to improve despite being such an “intimidating industry.” He also pointed to his love of art and painting before once again stating how “[…] I don’t think like I’ll ever be a wrestling trainer, an agent, a coach or anything like that.”

Jeff Hardy is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship this Sunday at Clash of Champions. He competes in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Road Warrior Animal Has Passed Away

Joseph Laurinaitis, better known to wrestling fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away at the age of 60. He was a...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/23): Cody Returns, Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Jon Moxley put the AEW Championship on the line against Eddie Kingston. Brodie...
Read more
AEW

Lance Archer Tests Positive For COVID-19, Jon Moxley Reacts

All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Murderhawk Monster posted a message on social...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns To Debut New Gear & Entrance Music

Roman Reigns will debut new ring gear and entrance music this Sunday at Clash of Champions. Reigns noted during a recent Facebook...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (9/22): Cameo Celebrities Support #Heath4Impact

Impact Wrestling continued its build to Bound for Glory on October 24th last night. Would you believe it if we said that...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Update On The Death Of Road Warrior Animal

News broke yesterday that legendary wrestler and 1/2 of the famous Road Warriors tag-team, Joseph "Animal" Laurinaitis, had passed away. According to...
Read more
AEW

AEW Reportedly Dealing With Multiple COVID-19 Cases

Last night just before AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that the #1 ranked Lance Archer has tested positive for COVID-19. Brian Cage...
Read more
WWE

Ryback Believes That WWE ‘Killed Off’ Live Events Due to AEW

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed WWE laying off the majority of their Live Events department recently. The Big Guy revealed why...
Read more
NXT

Updated Card For Takeover 31, NXT Preview For Next Week

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the following matches are confirmed for NXT Takeover 31: NXT Champion Finn...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jeff Hardy Can’t See Himself As A Trainer Or Agent When He Retires

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy has revealed he may not transition into a trainer or agent role when he eventually retires from...
Read more
Wrestling News

AJ Styles Reveals His Favorite Ladder Match Ever

Ahead of his Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship this Sunday, AJ Styles has revealed which is his favorite Ladder...
Read more
NXT

Kyle O’Reilly On Headlining NXT Takeover 31, Praise From Legends

Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly has commented on his momentous win from last night's episode of NXT. O'Reilly bested Cameron Grimes, Timothy Thatcher,...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Shares How The Road Warriors Helped Him At The Start Of His Career

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared his thoughts on the recent passing of Joe "Animal" Laurinaitis. Taking to Instagram,...
Read more
Wrestling News

T-BAR Lashes Back At CM Punk For Mocking Slapjack

Retribution member T-BAR, formerly NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic, has responded to CM Punk's recent mocking of his stablemate, Slapjack.
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/23): Cody Returns, Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Jon Moxley put the AEW Championship on the line against Eddie Kingston. Brodie...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (9/23): Gauntlet Eliminator, Battle Royal, Ciampa In Action

The September 23, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
WWE

Kyle O’Reilly Wins Gauntlet Eliminator Match, Earns NXT Title Shot

Finn Balor has his next challenger as WWE determined the new #1 contender for the WWE Title that’s held by “The Prince.” 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC