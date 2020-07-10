Jeff Hardy Compares Sheamus Feud To CM Punk Rivalry

SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy was a guest on this week’s episode of WWE show The Bump. During his time on the show, Hardy reflected on his recent feud with Sheamus. He acknowledged the comparisons that could be made between their current rivalry with his previous feud with CM Punk back in 2009. Both feuds utilized Hardy’s real-life personal problems as a starting point for a storyline.

“Since my early 20’s, I’ve been in and out of addiction – the roller coaster of good and bad. Sadly, but in a creative sense, it’s been a big power for me,” Hardy admitted. “Even back in the days of feuding with [CM] Punk, it kind of reminds me of that with Sheamus. It can be extremely uncomfortable at times, but that’s when I’ve got to stay strong on my beliefs, and where I am right now.”

The hosts then spoke about his feud with Punk, highlighting when Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Hardy back at Extreme Rules 2009. Hardy confessed the moment gives him “goosebumps” and that he was genuinely excited for Punk to have his moment. He added how he was happy to be a “tremendous loser” that night, arguing that if you’re a good loser in pro wrestling you’re a better winner in the bigger scheme of things.

Jeff Hardy recently lost his matchup against Sheamus at WWE’s last pay-per-view, Backlash.