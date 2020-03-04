Jeff Hardy Declares He Is “Officially Cleared” For In-Ring Return

Jeff Hardy has shared he is "officially cleared" to return to in-ring action during last night's episode of WWE Backstage.

Jeff Hardy has revealed he has been “officially cleared” for in-ring action. Hardy joined the team of WWE Backstage for this week’s episode where he provided the update. The Superstar has been present backstage at SmackDown for the past few weeks. He had been sidelined thanks to an unfortunate leg injury just before WrestleMania 35 last April.

Hardy’s WWE contract was set to expire on March 1. The time he has spent recovering will likely be added, as has been the case other injured Superstars. His brother, Matt Hardy, allowed his contract to recently expire.

It has been speculated that Matt would eventually be revealed as the Exalted One in All Elite Wrestling. When asked by Renee Young about his brother’s next steps, Jeff confessed they had hardly spoken about what Matt would do next.

Jeff Hardy Reflects

When asked about his time recovering, Jeff admitted that “the last 9 months have been very crazy.”

“When I had knee surgery, it was a blessing in disguise because my dad was in real bad shape, away from home. So I was able to be over there with him every day and walk with him—he would walk with me but not the nurses. Long story short, I got him home halfway through September, so he’s been home for about 5 months now, and he’s doing much better.

He continued, “[…] on the night of October the 3rd, I got into some trouble. On the morning of October the 4th I arranged for me to go to inpatient rehab for the first time in my life and it was one of the best things I could have ever done for myself, y’ know. And I’ve done something every day to better myself, and it’s just gonna be so good to be back in front of all those people.”

At the time of writing, there is no indication as to when Jeff Hardy will return to the ring despite being cleared.