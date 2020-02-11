Jeff Hardy Injury Update

The latest update on Jeff Hardy’s WWE status has surfaced online.

According to a report by PWinsider.com, he could be returning to action soon as he’s scheduled to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida next week. He’ll be doing so in order to have his progress towards an in-ring return checked on.

While his deal with WWE was scheduled to expire on Sunday, March 1, it’s expected that WWE will add extra time to the contract to make up for the time he’s been out.

WWE has done this with various stars in the past.

Hardy is slated to make his return to court on April 6th, which is the day after WrestleMania 36 to face the charges related to his DWI arrest from October 3, 2019 in Moore County, NC. This happened after he was arrested in Myrtle Beach, SC on July 13, 2019 for public intoxication.

It was reported last month that WWE officials have pushed Jeff to address his personal health as a result of those charges, which he has been working hard to do so.

Hardy underwent knee surgery back in May with the expected timeline that he is going to be out of action for approximately 6-9 months following surgery to repair a damaged knee.

Update On Jeff Hardy Seeking Help For Personal Issues