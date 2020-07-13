Jeff Hardy Names Superstars He’d Love To Face After Sheamus Feud Ends

SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy has listed which WWE Superstars he'd love to compete against once his feud with Sheamus has ended.

SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy has shared a list of top names in WWE that he’d love to wrestle. Speaking with WWE show The Bump, Hardy opened up about some of his dream opponents once his current feud with Sheamus has concluded.

Hardy admitted that it’s been a dream of his to once again wrestle AJ Styles. He noted he they have crossed paths before when Hardy “went to another wrestling world.” He added how Styles was his first match back in WWE, “and I remember being so nervous because he was so good. We’re both the same age, but we’re the complete opposites.”

Alongside “The Phenomenal One,” Hardy named Roman Reigns and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt as Superstars he’d love to compete against. Jeff Hardy noted how if he was able to feud with “The Fiend,” he’s confident they would be “something special between me and him.”

Jeff Hardy is set to face off against Sheamus at WWE’s upcoming event The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. They will compete in a Bar Fight matchup. The last time these two Superstars competed, Hardy lost to Sheamus at WWE Backlash back in June.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules take place on July 19 on the WWE Network.