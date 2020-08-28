Friday, August 28, 2020

Jeff Hardy On His Real-Life Problems Being Turned Into WWE Storylines

Jeff Hardy recently commented on his real-life issues being turned into WWE storyline.

By Ian Carey

Jeff Hardy recently engaged in a rivalry with Sheamus on WWE Smackdown where his past drinking and DUI issues were a focal point. During a recent interview with the Daily Star, Hardy opened up about his real-life issues being used on WWE programming.

“The stuff with Sheamus that’s happened most recently, I knew there was a great outcome in it. I knew that bar fight was going to be cinematic and good,” Hardy said. He continued to say that he does not read comments online that have been critical of the angle.

“I’m not a social media guy at all, I don’t read comments or the negativity of people who thought it was wrong or that [WWE] were treating me [badly], I don’t read any of that.”

He then spoke about how his angle with CM Punk had similar undertones.

“Even thinking back to the stuff with CM Punk when I was failing drugs tests, they turned it into a storyline and that’s what I mean when I talk about roller-coasters of good and bad,” Hardy continued.

Hardy then said that he hopes his real-life problems playing out on WWE programming can help people who suffer from similar problems.

“Throughout all of that, so long as I can continue to do good, especially with this, my last chance to get it right, it is going to inspire people around the world that I’ll never meet, that need to stay sober to survive.”

“Hopefully I’m doing that through the television screen and helping people I’ll never know.”

The full interview can be read here.

