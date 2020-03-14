Jeff Hardy Returns To Action On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Jeff Hardy made his return to in-ring action on WWE television after being on the sidelines for nearly a year.

He did so on Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. As seen on the show, WWE set up the contest in a backstage segment which is where it was revealed that Hardy would be battling Baron Corbin in a singles match. This contest saw Hardy go over.

Last week Hardy was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in order to have his progress towards an in-ring return checked on.

While his deal with WWE was scheduled to expire on Sunday, March 1, WWE has added extra time to the contract to make up for the time he’s been out. WWE has done this with various stars in the past.

Hardy underwent knee surgery back in May with the expected timeline that he was going to be out of action for approximately 6-9 months following surgery to repair a damaged knee.

In January, it was reported that WWE officials have pushed Jeff to address his personal health as a result of those charges, which he has been working hard to do so. He confirmed this during an appearance on WWE Backstage.

