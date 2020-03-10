Jeff Hardy Reveals Favorite Storyline And Opponent, Future Goals

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy took to Twitter to answer some fan questions following his appearance on WWE Backstage.

Jeff Hardy joined WWE Backstage this week, announcing that he has been cleared to return to in-ring action. Following his appearance on the show, Hardy took to Twitter to answer several fan questions that pertained to his career, opponents and future goals.

When asked about the best storyline he was involved with, Hardy pointed to one with a WWE legend. “Overall, over the years, I would have to say the storyline with me and The Undertaker because it was huge for my singles career.”

Although he has not brought his high-flying style to NXT, Hardy already knows which black-and-gold Superstar he would like to face if he ever got the opportunity: Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong.

“If I had to wrestle somebody in NXT, it would be Roderick Strong. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting that guy. We’ve never went face-to-face, so that would be nice.”

Jeff Hardy’s Future Ambitions & Favorite Opponent

Looking to the future, Hardy shared what he’d like to achieve next in WWE. Calling it a “long stretch,” he opened up about his ambitions to have a big singles match at WrestleMania.

“It’s a long stretch, but I definitely want to—not necessarily main event—but I want to have a big singles match at WrestleMania before I’m done. So, the next 2-3 years, that’s a huge goal that I’m setting for myself.”

Having such a long career in pro wrestling, Hardy has faced a plethora of big names. One name, however, still stands out to him as his favorite opponent.

“Over the years…God rest his soul, I miss him dearly, Umaga was one of my favorite competitors to be in the ring with. We had a great feud, and I miss him every day.”

With his brother, Matt Hardy, now a free agent, some might wonder what’s next for Jeff and whether he will pursue a singles run or find a new tag partner. If he were to find a new partner, Hardy already has one in mind, quickly naming R-Truth. He explained how they’re both into the music scene and believes they would compliment each other as Superstars.

