Jeff Hardy Says He Wants To Bring Willow Into WWE

Jeff Hardy recently mentioned that he would like to bring his Willow character to WWE. He even suggested he would like for Willow to feud with Bray Wyatt’s “Fiend” character. Hardy was speaking with BT Sport when he mentioned possibly bringing Willow into WWE.

“Years ago, I would be Jeff Hardy and then I’d be this guy Willow and Willow is my go-to wrestling persona. So, man, and that’s another dream of mine that I would like to do before I’m done, to bring Willow into the WWE Universe and see what happens,” Hardy said.

“I just have a strange feeling that something crazy cool could happen between Willow and The Fiend.”

Jeff Hardy As The Willow

Hardy used the Willow persona in the OMEGA promotion he founded with his brother Matt in the late 90s. The promotion only lasted a couple of years and was folded after the Hardys signed with WWE. Hardy would bring the Willow character back in TNA in early 2014. He would return to his Jeff Hardy character later that same year.

Hardy will face AJ Styles on Smackdown tonight for the Intercontinental title. Hardy defeated Styles for the title on the August 21st edition of Smackdown. This is the 5th time in history Hardy has held the title.