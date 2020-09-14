Jeff Hardy Signs New WWE Contract

Jeff Hardy will be staying put in WWE. The 43-year-old former 2x world heavyweight champion and 1x WWE champion announced recently that he has re-signed with the company. The terms and length of the deal are not currently available.
BT Sport posted a clip of Hardy talking about re-signing with the company. He noted that when crowds return so will his using “No More Words” again as his entrance music.
“When we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing I was like ‘if we get back in front of people again I would like to use No More Words again’ because I know y’all want it.”
“I think the Hardyz Boyz music is just for Matt & Jeff Hardy not for Jeff Hardy,” he continued.
Hardy’s comments can be heard in the Tweet below:
Jeff Hardy On Wanting To Bring Willow To WWE
Hardy also commented recently on wanting to bring his Willow character to WWE.
“Years ago, I would be Jeff Hardy and then I’d be this guy Willow and Willow is my go-to wrestling persona. So, man, and that’s another dream of mine that I would like to do before I’m done, to bring Willow into the WWE Universe and see what happens,” Hardy said.