Jeff Hardy Was Backstage At SmackDown This Week

Former World Champion Jeff Hardy was spotted backstage at this week’s episode of SmackDown from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, according to PWinsider.

Not only that but he is also scheduled to be at next week’s episode of the show, and the site suggests that it could be an indication that he will become part of a Blue Brand’s roster once he returns to WWE TV.

Jeff Hardy has been out of action since April last year when he and his brother Matt Hardy relinquished the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Jeff was dealing with a leg injury at the time and it was reported that the former Champion will stay out of action for six to nine months after his surgery in May.

Hardy was scheduled to visit the performance center in Orlando, Florida last week to have the progress towards his recovery and in-ring return checked out.

The Charismatic Enigma’s current WWE contract was originally set to expire on March 1. Though it’s likely that WWE will add time to his contract for the period he missed due to injury, to try and stop him from leaving the company.

His brother Matt, on the other hand, seems to be on his way out of the promotion. WWE has offered him a new contract but he wants creative control over his character and he is most likely to leave the company at the end of this month.