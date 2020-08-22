Friday, August 21, 2020

Jeff Hardy Wins WWE Intercontinental Title

Jeff Hardy is the new champion

By Andrew Ravens

Jeff Hardy is now a five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. 

The former WWE Champion battled AJ Styles for the secondary title on SmackDown during Friday’s episode on FOX. This served as the main event match although there was a FireFly Fun House segment that followed the contest.

The two had plenty of time and worked a solid match. In the end, Hardy hit Styles with his knee brace before landing a Swanton Bomb to win the title. 

This was the first show to be held live in months and first-ever episode from the ThunderDome, which has been transformed in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.

Hardy cut a promo after the match where he noted that he’s been through dark moments as life has all sorts of challenges. 

However, he stands here in the ring with a painful knee, but more importantly with hope just like everyone who is struggling right now and he couldn’t be here without them. 

What are your thoughts on Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Intercontinental Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

