Jeff Jarrett Praises Elias: “He’s Got An Aura About Him, A Charisma”

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has shared high praise for modern-day musical Superstar, Elias. Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Jarrett stated how Elias is set for big things in WWE thanks to his charisma and aura.

“He’s got a huge upside,” Jarrett said. “His injury last year was unfortunate, because he was really starting to get on a roll.”

He continued, “He’s got something that you can’t teach, that you can’t coach, that you can’t manufacture. He’s got a unique set of skills. He’s got an aura about him, a charisma about him that’s very unique. The fact that he can play, and sing, and wrestle, and write music, and tie it all together – it makes him a very entertaining character.”

Elias’ WrestleMania Matchup

Elias is reportedly set for a big match at this year’s WrestleMania against none other than John Cena. It’s speculated that WWE will begin to build towards a match between them when Cena returns to WWE television. He is currently scheduled to appear on the February 28th episode of SmackDown. The belief is that Elias would be able to get the rub from Cena, even in a losing effort.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming months.