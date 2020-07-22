Jericho Cruise Triple Whammy Postponed To October 2021

The third incarnation of the Chris Jericho Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager cruise has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Triple Whammy had been scheduled for February 1-5, 2021 from Miami. As with the first two events, the cruise sails from Miami to Grand Bahama Island.

The new dates are October 21-25. Triple Whammy will be held aboard the Norwegian Jewel, a slightly smaller vessel than the Norwegian Pearl, which hosted Part Deux earlier this year.

The Jericho cruise features live wrestling shows from All Elite Wrestling, autograph signings, live music and comedy and much more.

Click here to join the Waiting List for Triple Whammy.

Cruise organizers issued a statement on Wednesday announcing the postponement.