Jerry Lawler On If Coronavirus Will Affect WrestleMania 36

Coronavirus is affecting people all over the world and WrestleMania 36 seems to be in jeopardy but the WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler believes that the epidemic will not affect the major event.

Lawler appeared on Cerrito Live recently where he talked about a number of things and also discussed the effect the outbreak of COVID-19 is having on the world.

However, while discussing the possibility of the situation affecting the Show Of Shows, the WWE Hall Of Famer claimed that it’s not gonna affect the event at all:

“I don’t think it’s gonna affect WrestleMania at all. I’m not trying to downplay it or anything like that. When you listen to what has happened in the past, it’s almost like a cycle. These kinds of things happen every now and then,” Jerry Lawler said. “There’s nothing you can do about it except react to it as best as we can.”

The former Champion then named other major diseases that have made similar headlines in the past like the Hong Kong flu and swine flu. He said that coronavirus is just another thing we will get through and it’s just the way life is.

The Tampa officials are expected to hold a meeting this Thursday to discuss the future of major events in the area including WrestleMania 36. We will keep you posted on any updates on the situation.

Quotes via WrestlingInc