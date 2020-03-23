Jerry Lawler On Why WWE Brought Asuka For Commentary On Raw

Asuka joined the announcers’ booth on this week’s episode of Raw and one half of the current Women’s tag team champion did commentary during the match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade on the show.

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is a regular commentator of the show talked about the episode on the latest episode of his podcast, and revealed why the company had brought the Japanese star in for the bout.

The former Champion first recalled his empty arena match against Terry Funk and said that he felt dumb being out there and throwing each other into a bunch of empty chairs.

Lawler then claimed that he noticed the same thing with Mysterio and Andrade on Raw and revealed that the company had brought in Asuka to make things as loud as possible:

“They put Asuka out there to help with the commentary and just to try and help make some noise and make things as loud as possible so it wouldn’t just be silence, so that helped a lot. It’s a tough go, and I felt sorry for Rey and Andrade and Zelina and all of them, they still did great but it was a whole unusual experience.”

Also Read: Jerry Lawler On Working In Front Of Zero Fans

Apart from this, Jerry Lawler also revealed his experience of arriving at the Performance Center and revealed how he was examined before going inside.

The match in question saw Rey Mysterio compete in a one on one non-title bout with the United States Champion Andrade in which Mysterio picked up the win after hitting a 619. You can check out a video of the match below:

Quotes via WrestlingInc