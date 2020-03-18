Jerry Lawler Opens Up About Traveling During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler has opened up about traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE Hall of Famer and current RAW commentator Jerry “The King” Lawler has opened up about travelling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Memphis’ Local 24 News, Jerry Lawler opened up about WWE’s schedule during the outbreak. He confessed that he’s never experienced anything like this before. Lawler also talked about how pro wrestling and television provides people with a distraction during such a worrying time.

“I really don’t know what to think about this. I’ve been in the wrestling business for nearly 50 years and traveled and seen just about everything but I’ve never seen anything like this so far.”

Lawler continued, “I think all you have to do is ask anyone who sat on a Sunday with no sports on TV. It was just unbelievable. I don’t know how many times I sat there looking at my TV and said, ‘oh my gosh, what is happening here.’ I think that it’s a good diversion. It gives people something to take their mind off with all this bad news.”

WrestleMania 36 is set to take place on April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It was initially meant to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Both the Hall of Fame and NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay have been cancelled.

H/T to WrestleZone for the transcription.