Jerry Lawler Ramen Noodle Joke On RAW Ignites Controversy

Jerry Lawler is coming under fire online for a comment made on RAW.

Jerry Lawler returned to the RAW broadcast booth last night and is currently garnering backlash online for a joke he made during the Austin Theory vs Akira Tozawa match.

Tozawa hit Theory with a diving senton during the match. As the replay aired, Lawler remarked that the move was a “ramen noodle moonsault.”

Lawler’s comment was edited off the Hulu version of RAW. Twitter user @GetDaTables posted footage of Lawler’s comment in the Tweet below:

Jerry Lawler just called Tozawa’s senton on Austin Theory the "Ramen Noodle Moonsault”. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/wi9zor3o2b — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) April 14, 2020

Lawler’s comment is receiving backlash online:

No more Jerry Lawler on commentary. Society has progressed passed the need for Jerry Lawler. — mani? (@BLACKGIRLMANI) April 14, 2020

People aren’t mad at Jerry Lawler for making a joke. He made an unimaginative joke based on racial stereotypes that wasn’t funny. He sucks at his job. They’re mad at him for sucking at his job. — Erick Stevens (@erickstevens82) April 14, 2020

Jim Cornette Defends Jerry Lawler Online

Jim Cornette posted the following in defense of Lawler’s comment:

So now people are mad at @JerryLawler for telling a joke. Now I understand why modern wrestling sucks, because most modern wrestling fans are such whiny little pussies they don't DESERVE good wrestling. How do these people go out in public without breaking out in tears? #WHINE — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) April 14, 2020

Cornette is no stranger to online backlash from comments made at the announce booth. The NWA and Cornette agreed to part ways shortly after he made a joke in reference to the Ethiopian famine of the mid-80s during an episode of Powerrr.

“He’s the only man I’ve ever known that can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia.”

The Ethiopian famine led to massive global fundraising efforts including the Live Aid festival in 1985. Cornette defended the line on his podcast, stating that decades ago similar jokes were made on-air.

“It’s a starvation joke, not a race joke,” Cornette said. “Whether it’s a good joke or a bad joke, it was a joke that has been told on TBS, USA Network, broadcast television stations across America over a variety of locations for the past 30 years.”