Jerry Lawler Wins Career Vs. Title Match, Booker T Teases Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE Hall Of Famer and Raw commentator Jerry Lawler has become a world champion after winning a career vs. title match at an indie event this past weekend.

The former WWE wrestler competed against Matt Riviera in an event of Championship Wrestling of Arkansas last Saturday and he managed to defeat Riviera to become the new CWA World Champion.

Legendary Memphis Wrestling announcer Dave Brown was in the commentary for the show and you can check out a video of the 70-year-old WWE star competing at the event below:

Booker T Teases Royal Rumble Appearance

Booker T missed this week’s episode of WWE Backstage and her co-host Renee Young joked about his absence saying that the former Champion was training for an in-ring return at Sunday’s Royal Rumble event.

After this, Booker himself also teased an appearance at the show and he replied to a tweet from WWE on Fox Twitter with the following tweet of his own:

For those who don’t know, Booker T missed this week’s WWE Backstage episode because he is attending Chris Jericho’s cruise. Booker and several other Hall Of Famers such as Ric Flair had been booked for the cruise before the new WWE series kicked off.