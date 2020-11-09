Jey Uso On Aligning With Roman Reigns, Attacking Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso opened up aligning with Roman Reigns and his recent character changes during an interview with Kayla Braxton for her show, The Braxton Beat.

Uso reflected on the events of the past few months, noting how “[…] everybody saw what was going down. Fall in line, man. I lost two big pay-per-views to him [Roman Reigns]. This goes deeper than what it is on TV, man.”

He apologized to Daniel Bryan for attacking him following their recent bout. Uso apologized to Bryan’s family and his own family for his actions.

According to him, “Daniel Bryan was really, really at the wrong place at the wrong time, for real. It could’ve been anybody. It could’ve been any body. So, the oath is real. I faced the consequences. I told him, I never run from them. I know what I was getting into, but this is it. This is the game we play.”

Jey Uso On Proving Fans Wrong

Jey Uso then opened up about how that night on SmackDown “felt like two years.” Uso stressed how he was in a position fighting from underneath against people who believed he wasn’t deserving of a higher spot or opportunity.

“You got the whole world talking a whole bunch of crap like I’m not the guy supposed to be running with this thing, and now we give the world what they want to see and now the whole world, ‘Oh, why you do that? Why you do that?’ Man, y’all don’t know what the hell you want, but I know I gotta do what I need to do to provide for my family. And that’s been the goal since I came in there.”

He highlighted how pro wrestling is a “shark-eat-shark” world that lacks true friendship. Uso then explained how, if he’s going to “[…] stick with somebody through this whole journey,” it is going to be with his family.