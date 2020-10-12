Monday, October 12, 2020

Jey Uso Reveals His Dream Match & Talks Feud With Roman Reigns

Jey Uso appeared on Rosenberg radio recently.

By Ian Carey
Jey Uso

Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns in an I Quit match at Hell in a Cell later this month. He sat down with Peter Rosenberg on Rosenberg Radio recently and spoke about the feud with his cousin and more.

Rosenberg asked Uso if he realized his feud with Roman would be a gigantic moment for his career.

“Yeah, hell yeah, man!” Uso said. “You know uce, when they come to you and they put you in that position, they running with you. It’s the #1 guy and whoever you’re feuding with that’s the #2. As of right now, I’m the #2. I knew, man, I knew!”

Uso was also asked about making the transition from tag-team to singles matches.

“It’s a dope transition, I think it’s a good transition to make at this point cause I’ll always revert back to the tag-team game, that’s my ish right there. I do like this singles competition, it’s really making me find out something about myself, uce, that I didn’t know that I could do.”

“Even all the outside stuff, social media, interviews, everything is getting real busy, man. Especially before Clash of Champions and after Clash fo Champions, ain’t no stopping this. If you seen that PPV you know damn well that this is the hottest thing in wrestling right now.”

The Hottest Angle In Wrestling

Uso continued to talk about why he feels his program with Reigns is the hottest thing in wrestling right now.

“We showing you real emotion, we showing you feeling. You can put the Fiend with Roman, you can put Seth Rollins with Roman, whoever, whatever, whatever top guy they got, put him with Roman, I guaran-damn-tee you, uce, they didn’t pull out emotion, they didn’t pull out real feeling, they didn’t pull out storytelling the way me and uce did that thing.”

“Tell me you didn’t feel like you were watching a damn movie, you forgot you were watching wrestling,” he continued.

Uso then said he considers his work with Roman to be the best of his career.

“When I watched it back, I was watching that thing like I wasn’t in it. I was like ‘man, this is good, this is my best work.'”

“One and Done”

As the interview with Uso continued, he revealed that his angle with Roman was not supposed to continue past Clash of Champions.

“Nah, this was a one and done, supposed to be. They were like ‘this sh*t is fire right here, bro’.”

“I think I was just to get Roman to the next homie but man, you see the storytelling, this is real. The feeling’s right there, the promos right there. If you watch the match back, the match was basic, what grooved is the damn story and that is the main thing.”

Make It Real

Uso was also asked about his real-life relationship with Roman.

“From the sandbox, we met each other when we was like 4,” Usos said.

“We grew up all the way, elementary, middle school playing football, all the way through middle school.”

“Everyone knew we was part of a wrestling family but what protected us and gave us our own stripes, we were real good at football.”

“(Roman) was a high prospect, getting recruited by D1 colleges,” he continued.

He continued to talk about how they all watched wrestling growing up and would sometimes throw up the D-X crotch chop after sacks or tackles.

Anoa’i Wrestling Dynasty

Uso also talked about how when him and his brother first landed in WWE, they were matched up against the Hart Dynasty.

“When we first came in the game, it was legit the Hart Dynasty and then every other tag-team were two people that were put together.”

He continued to talk about working with the Hart Dynasty.

“Shout out to Davey and Tyson Kidd and Natalya. They taught us how to live on the road cause we were with them a whole lot doing the house shows.”

Dream Match

Rosenberg asked Jey about the possibility of his family being involved in multiple matches or angles at next year’s WrestleMania. He responded by naming his #1 dream match he wants to have before retiring.

“My number one match, uce, my dream match that I want to do before I ever hang the Air Force Ones up is wrestle my damn twin. One-on-damn-one on the biggest damn stage, WrestleMania.”

Uso then spoke about his family’s legacy in wrestling.

“I want to give a shout out to my family, we are the royal wrestling family. I know we got the Harts and we got the Armstrongs but man, the Anoa’i/Fatu family we the first family of WWE and that’s real talk, bro.”

The full interview with Jey Uso and Peter Rosenberg can be viewed in the player below:

