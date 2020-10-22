Jey Uso Says His Promos With Roman Reigns Are Mostly Unscripted



Jey Uso appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast this week to promote Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. He challengres Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship inside the cage.

Uso says virtually everyone has been surprised at how good his feud with Reigns has been. To him, the rivalry feels real – and he hopes fans feel the same way.

When asked whose idea it was for him to work with the Tribal Chief, Uso said, “That old man [Vince McMahon] is a genius for a reason.” He joked that WWE’s creative team probably questioned the matchup when they first heard about it.

Uso and Reigns had a great match at the most recent WWE pay-per-view, Clash of Champions. Not only did the match live up to the hype, but their promos have also been stellar. According to Jey Uso, most of their promos are improvised on the spot.

“I am reacting to what he is saying because they can’t write our promos,” he said. “They can’t write how he feels about me and how I feel about him. We got to the level where they trust us and let us do our thing. It feels good to finally get to that level where they took the chains off us.”

Paul Heyman has been an integral part of this feud as well. Uso calls Heyman a “creative genius.” He was excited to see Heyman paired with Reigns and hopes to work with Heyman as much as he can.

You can listen to Jey Uso on the Gorilla Position podcast in the audio player embedded below: