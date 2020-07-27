Jim Cornette Compares WWE Eye For An Eye Match to Vince Russo ‘Style’ Booking

Former WWE writer and wrestling personality Jim Cornette had some choice words for the recent WWE Extreme Rules PPV. The event was billed as ‘The Horror Show at Extreme Rules,’ and Cornette seemed to agree with the ‘Horror’ aspect in more ways than one.

“It’s been so fucking stupid from the time that they announced this “Jim Cornette began on this week’s Drive Thru podcast, talking about the Eye for An Eye match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. “Everybody laughed at it and nobody believed it.”

Jim Cornette Talks Eye for an Eye

“There was some element of discussion and or wonderment and bewilderment” Cornette would continue. “How they gonna do this, right? It’s like two dogs f*cking.”

Jim Cornette would then allude to WWE ‘copying’ the booking style of Vince Russo. Whilst Cornette didn’t strictly say the former WCW, TNA and WWF writer’s name? It was quite clear who he was referring to. “They have taken what I described about sh*t stains booking from years ago and just now applied to everything. We don’t give a f*ck what happens, we just want to see how they’re going to do it.”

Cornette elaborated on this further, saying “we don’t care about any of these people and we certainly don’t believe that any of this is in any way legitimate. OR EVEN that there could be some ill will between these guys, like a Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels; that would lead somebody to go into business for themselves. It’s just a bunch of bullsh*t to laugh at, so how are they going to do this?”

The former Midnight Express manager would then admit that he himself was intrigued at one point. “I was even interested, what are they going to do? Is this one guy gonna walk around with no eyeball for the rest of his life!?”

