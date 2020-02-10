Jim Cornette Confirms Original Planned Home For NWA TV Was WWE Network

Jim Cornette confirms SEScoops' exclusive report about original plans for NWA TV to air on the WWE Network

On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette goes into detail regarding his former business with the NWA. During the discussion, Cornette confirmed that the NWA was originally hoping for its programming to land on the WWE Network.

“The NWA show was what they were thinking was going to end up on the (WWE) Network,” said Jim Cornette.

“Then (Lagana) started talking about ‘well, we’re going to do a TV show,” Cornette said. “I said ‘what do you mean, Dave?’ He said ‘well, we’re going to start doing TV.’ I said ‘what would it be on?’ and he said ‘well we’re not sure yet but we think it might be on the WWE Network.”

“He did have meetings unless he was just bald-faced lying to me,” Cornette continued. Cornette then said he was skeptical about this actually happening but

“I said ‘do you honestly believe that the WWF is going to put an NWA television show on their network?'” Cornette said he asked Lagana.

“Finally, he called and said ‘Well, we’re going to do it on YouTube,'” Cornette said of his conversation with Lagana.

“Originally the NWA show was going to be on the WWE Network and then that didn’t work out and they put it on YouTube,” Cornette continued.

Cornette then went into detail about what led to his departure from the organization.

A link to the full podcast can be found here. The talk of NWA TV on WWE Network begins around the 13-minute mark.