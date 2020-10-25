Sunday, October 25, 2020

Jim Cornette Questions Charlotte Flair Signing with VaynerSports Agency

Cornette discusses VaynerSport's newest star and asks why they've gotten into pro wrestling

By Jake Jeremy
Charlotte Flair VaynerSports

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently signed with the VaynerSports Agency. The agency is owned by entrepreneur and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk as well as his brother AJ. The agency launched in 2016 and is under the successful VaynerMedia umbrella. Charlotte Flair looks to be their first wrestler that they have publicly represented on their books.

Gary V reacted to the news with a response of “BEEN WAITING TO ANNOUNCE THIS! So pumped!!!” whilst Flair replied, “So excited!!!”

- Advertisement -

As noted, Flair appears to be the company’s first ‘acquisition’ in professional wrestling. On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Corny himself would question why the agency would be taking their first steps in the pro wrestling bubble by representing a major WWE talent.

Jim Cornette on VaynerSports

“If your wrestling agent dealing with wrestling people for you has 30 years of experience in and around the wrestling business? That’s fine” Jim Cornette would begin on the podcast. “But when your wrestling agent starts trying to negotiate a Motion Picture deal…?”

“What I’m saying here…I wish all the best for Charlotte, but does she have to be the canary in the coal mine? The first wrestler they [VaynerSports] represented?” Jim Cornette would continue. “They’ve never talked to any people in the wrestling business and they’re going to start by negotiating with the WWE!?”

Cornette would elaborate further, saying “I’m just…you know that perked my ears up a little bit. But I hope everything works out for the best. I’m sure that they could probably negotiate a wonderful contract for if she was gonna play for the f*cking Chicago Bears, because they’ve represented a bunch of football players. I’m just trying to figure out why they’re getting into wrestling, and she’s their maiden voyage?”

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Do you think that this could have a detrimental effect on Charlotte’s WWE career? Let us know in the comments

Trending Articles

WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/23): Roman Reigns Reveals Consequences To Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Hell in a...
Read more
WWE

James Storm On What WWE Was Planning For Him On His Signing

James Storm had revealed recently that WWE actually wanted to sign him to a contract earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk, The Rock and More WWE Superstars React To UFC 254 Main Event

UFC 254 took place this weekend from the Flash Forum at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The main event of the historic...
Read more
WWE

Big E Reveals Which Former WWE Star Gave Him His Finisher

After being signed to WWE for more than a decade, Big E finally seems to be ready to take his place in...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Update On Abadon’s Injury & Hospitalization

We have an update on AEW star Abadon, who was injured earlier this week at a taping for AEW Dynamite. She wrestled...
Read more
AEW

Ryback Says Le Dinner Debonair ‘Worked’ & Was Entertaining

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed the contentious AEW Dynamite segment featuring MJF and 'Le Champion' Chris Jericho.
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Questions Charlotte Flair Signing with VaynerSports Agency

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently signed with the VaynerSports Agency. The agency is owned by entrepreneur and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk as...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dana Brooke Compares Wrestling In Front of No Fans and ‘Virtual’ WWE Fans

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The newly traded RAW Superstar discussed a number of topics on...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk, The Rock and More WWE Superstars React To UFC 254 Main Event

UFC 254 took place this weekend from the Flash Forum at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The main event of the historic...
Read more
WWE

Daniel Bryan Says Current Run Is His Last As A Full-Time Superstar

Daniel Bryan has had a great run since his return to in-ring action from a career-threatening injury in 2018 and he has...
Read more
WWE

James Storm On What WWE Was Planning For Him On His Signing

James Storm had revealed recently that WWE actually wanted to sign him to a contract earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
WWE

Big E Reveals Which Former WWE Star Gave Him His Finisher

After being signed to WWE for more than a decade, Big E finally seems to be ready to take his place in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC