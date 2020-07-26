Sunday, July 26, 2020

Jim Cornette Rips into WWE and Wyatt Swamp Fight

The former Midnight Express manager pulls no punches in his review of the Wyatt Swamp Fight

By Jake Jeremy
Photo: WWE.com

Former WWE writer and wrestling personality Jim Cornette had some choice words for the recent WWE Extreme Rules PPV. The event was billed as ‘The Horror Show at Extreme Rules,’ and Cornette seemed to agree with the ‘Horror’ aspect in more ways than one.

“And that’s when I said I’m done” Jim Cornette began on this week’s Drive Thru podcast, talking about the Wyatt Swamp Fight match. Cornette was discussing the point where Braun Strowman was knocked out (by himself) and woke to be chained against a chair.

Jim Cornette on Wyatt Swamp Fight

“F*ck these guys, f*ck these alleged writers [and] f*ck this company” Cornette continued. “This would have made me ashamed to ever be a part of wrestling, but this isn’t wrestling. So I’m not ashamed to have ever been a part of wrestling. I would have been ashamed to ever be a part of whatever the f*ck these people just did.”

Cornette would elaborate further, saying “they should be ashamed to call themselves wrestlers; but it didn’t make me ashamed of wrestling, because there was no aspect of wrestling involved in this.”

The former manager of the Midnight Express tag team would finish by laying into Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard. “If Vince likes it? He needs to take that cognitive test that old f*cking president pigsh*t has taken; where he can identify the elephant from the donkey. Or if Bruce was in favour of this? I think he’s been to rehab before, somebody needs to f*cking check and see if Bruce has fallen off the wagon.”

Do you agree with Jim Cornette’s assessment of the ‘match’? Let us know in the comments

Jim Cornette Rips into WWE and Wyatt Swamp Fight

