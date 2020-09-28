Monday, September 28, 2020

Jim Cornette Talks His Biggest Issue With Retribution Storyline

Corny discusses the Retribution storyline

By Jake Jeremy
Retribution
Retribution

Former NWA commentator and outspoken pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently dissected the RAW Retribution storyline.

Cornette had more than a few issues with the ongoing RAW storyline. His seemingly biggest issue however, surrounded the fact that the majority of members (Mia Yim and Dijakovic specifically) were appearing on NXT television whilst the storyline was initially ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Retribution recently revealed that WWE had given them full time WWE contracts. The only issue is a large portion of WWE’s fanbase already know who the members of the group are. With WWE attempting to put NXT on the ‘same level’ as RAW and SmackDown? It wasn’t exactly a good look for the Wednesday night brand.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that both RAW and NXT are shown on the same channel, USA Network.

Jim Cornette on Retribution

“All of these people have been on national TV!” Jim Cornette began on the Drive Thru podcast. “Working for this same company, on the other channel. Recently, like concurrently while Retribution was f*cking on RAW jumping on people and doing all this sh*t.”

“These people were on NXT having nothing to do with each other and doing other sh*t under other names” Cornette continued. “It’s not like somebody came in from a different territory and they were new to you; so you hadn’t seen him or even that somebody came in from another company.”

Jim Cornette would finish by lambasting WWE further for the concept. “These people were literally working for the same organisation. Just on another television show. On another station. Last week. So what the f*ck?”

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Let us know in the comments

Trending Articles

Results

WWE Clash Of Champions Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in Orlando. It was announced during the Kickoff Show...
Read more
Impact

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Gone From Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes are no longer with Impact Wrestling. According to a report from PW Insider, the pair's departure...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Women’s Tag Title Match Didn’t Happen At Clash of Champions

WWE announced on the Clash of Champions Kickoff show that the scheduled women's tag-team title match would not take place on the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Angel Garza Following Injury At Clash Of Champions

Angel Garza was injured last night at Clash of Champions. He was teaming with Andrade in a RAW tag-team title match against...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title, Legends Appear At Clash Of Champions

The rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton was a memorable Ambulance Match.  McIntyre put the WWE Title on...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

James Storm Says COVID-19 Pandemic Derailed His WWE Main Roster Debut

James Storm has stated that he was supposed to make his WWE main roster debut with the company after WrestleMania 36. Obviously,...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Members Have Been Quarantined

COVID-19 hit home for members of Retribution.  The core members of Retribution (T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Retaliation) have...
Read more
WWE

The Rock Reacts To Roman Reigns’ Comment About Win Over Jey Uso

The Rock gave his thoughts publicly known about the main event of Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view event featuring Roman Reigns. 
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Talks His Biggest Issue With Retribution Storyline

Former NWA commentator and outspoken pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently dissected the RAW Retribution storyline. Cornette had more...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Comments On Buff Bagwell’s Calf Implants

Buff Bagwell suffered an infection from calf implants he got during his career. He ended up having to have the implants removed...
Read more
AEW

Miro Comments On Learning English From 2Pac Songs

AEW's Miro made his in-ring debut on Dynamite last week. He's been aligned with fellow Twitch streamer, Kip Sabian, so far in...
Read more
Impact

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Gone From Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes are no longer with Impact Wrestling. According to a report from PW Insider, the pair's departure...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Angel Garza Following Injury At Clash Of Champions

Angel Garza was injured last night at Clash of Champions. He was teaming with Andrade in a RAW tag-team title match against...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Women’s Tag Title Match Didn’t Happen At Clash of Champions

WWE announced on the Clash of Champions Kickoff show that the scheduled women's tag-team title match would not take place on the...
Read more
Results

WWE Clash Of Champions Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in Orlando. It was announced during the Kickoff Show...
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At WWE Clash Of Champions

In what was a family feud, Roman Reigns is still standing tall as the Universal Champion.  Jey Uso, the...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title, Legends Appear At Clash Of Champions

The rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton was a memorable Ambulance Match.  McIntyre put the WWE Title on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC