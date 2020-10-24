Saturday, October 24, 2020

Jim Cornette Talks How Female Performers Can ‘Stand Out’ in Modern Wrestling

Cornette discusses how female stars can get themselves over in 2020

By Jake Jeremy
Jim Cornette
Jim Cornette (Photo: Vice)

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the role of female performers in modern wrestling. Cornette made the comments whilst discussing the potential return of Melina to WWE. This is something that has been rumored over the past few weeks.

Jim Cornette would discuss how the MNM group was massively successful in the OVW developmental territory. MNM (Joey Mercury, Johnny Nitro/John Morrison and Melina) were originally part of the Cornette run Ohio Valley Wrestling. This was back in the mid 2000s. The team were brought up to WWE television based on their impressive run in Ohio Valley.

- Advertisement -

With Melina now potentially returning? Cornette discussed how her career ‘suffered’ when she went into the ring herself, leaving behind her manager position with Mercury and Nitro.

Jim Cornette on Female Performers

“If you get a chance to be part of a really good f*cking team or unit [do it]” Cornette would begin on The Jim Cornette Experience. “Especially now that there’s so many girls matches.”

Cornette would go on to state that with the level of Women’s matches in professional wrestling today, it is difficult for female talent to stand out. “The girl that will stand out will be the one that doesn’t wrestle but is capable of being the 21st century manager type. With a f*cking team and an integral part of that team or with a singles [wrestler].”

The former Midnight Express manager has in the past given credit to top Women’s matches in WWE; such as the WrestleMania bout between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. However, Cornette has made it clear that in general he is not a huge fan of the level of performance from the likes of AEW’s Women’s division.

Whilst Cornette did not name examples, it was clear that he was referencing characters like Chyna and NWA’s Kamille. “That’s where you’re going to draw money with a woman that may otherwise just be on the card.”

WWE have in recent times found success with the likes of Zelina Vega playing a manager role on-screen with very sparse in-ring matches.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Do you think that there’s a ‘gap in the market’ for this type of female performer in 2020? Let us know in the comments

Jim Cornette
Jim Cornette

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

WWE Talent Undergoing Mandatory Relationship Counseling

WWE Superstars soon undergo mandatory 'relationship counseling' sessions. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has engaged the Total Life Counseling...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/23): Roman Reigns Reveals Consequences To Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Hell in a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reacts To Jake Roberts Saying He’s One Of The ‘Worst World Champions Of All Time’

Bret Hart has responded to Jake Roberts' previous claims that he was one of the "worst world champions" in WWF history.
Read more
MLW

Multiple Former WWE Stars Worked MLW’s Recent Tapings

Major League Wrestling returned to taping shows this past week. Their latest tapings featured a number of former WWE stars, according to...
Read more
WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE Hell In A Cell Updated Card

The card for Sunday's (October 25, 2020) WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event has not been finalized. The...
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Talks How Female Performers Can ‘Stand Out’ in Modern Wrestling

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the role of female performers in modern wrestling. Cornette made the...
Read more
WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Impact

Deonna Purrazzo Talks Pitching “The Virtuosa” Character To NXT & Impact

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will take on Kylie Rae with the title on the line tonight at Bound For Glory. She spoke...
Read more
MLW

Salina de la Renta Revealed As Contra Unit’s Spy Ahead of MLW Restart

Major League Wrestling is coming back soon. New episodes of Fusion are expected to begin airing next month. Storylines for the promotion's...
Read more
Impact

Impact Plus Streaming Service Available Free This Weekend

Ahead of tonight's Bound For Glory PPV, Impact Wrestling has made its streaming service, Impact Plus, free for the entire weekend.
Read more
AEW

Abadon Injured During AEW Tapings

AEW's Abadon was reportedly injured yesterday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Abadon was injured...
Read more
WWE

Behind The Scene Footage Of New Day’s SmackDown Farewell (Video)

WWE has released the behind the scene footage from The New Day's farewell match at last week's episode of SmackDown from the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC