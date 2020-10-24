Jim Cornette Talks How Female Performers Can ‘Stand Out’ in Modern Wrestling

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the role of female performers in modern wrestling. Cornette made the comments whilst discussing the potential return of Melina to WWE. This is something that has been rumored over the past few weeks.

Jim Cornette would discuss how the MNM group was massively successful in the OVW developmental territory. MNM (Joey Mercury, Johnny Nitro/John Morrison and Melina) were originally part of the Cornette run Ohio Valley Wrestling. This was back in the mid 2000s. The team were brought up to WWE television based on their impressive run in Ohio Valley.

With Melina now potentially returning? Cornette discussed how her career ‘suffered’ when she went into the ring herself, leaving behind her manager position with Mercury and Nitro.

Jim Cornette on Female Performers

“If you get a chance to be part of a really good f*cking team or unit [do it]” Cornette would begin on The Jim Cornette Experience. “Especially now that there’s so many girls matches.”

Cornette would go on to state that with the level of Women’s matches in professional wrestling today, it is difficult for female talent to stand out. “The girl that will stand out will be the one that doesn’t wrestle but is capable of being the 21st century manager type. With a f*cking team and an integral part of that team or with a singles [wrestler].”

The former Midnight Express manager has in the past given credit to top Women’s matches in WWE; such as the WrestleMania bout between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. However, Cornette has made it clear that in general he is not a huge fan of the level of performance from the likes of AEW’s Women’s division.

Whilst Cornette did not name examples, it was clear that he was referencing characters like Chyna and NWA’s Kamille. “That’s where you’re going to draw money with a woman that may otherwise just be on the card.”

WWE have in recent times found success with the likes of Zelina Vega playing a manager role on-screen with very sparse in-ring matches.

