Jim Cornette Talks Nia Jax Defending Alexa Bliss To WWE Management

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently weighed in on the ongoing situation regarding Ronda Rousey.

To recap, the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion recently indicated that she is very unlikely to return to the company, largely due to unappreciative fans.

Rousey said on ‘Jackass’ star Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, “I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*ck these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them.”

Ronda Rousey vs Nia Jax

It was recently revealed by Nia Jax that she had to go to WWE management regarding a WWE talent who was legitimately roughing up her friend Alexa Bliss during matches. Although not confirmed, it was heavily indicated that it was Ronda Rousey.

Nia recently commented on the situation, saying “I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch”

“So why did they put her in with Ronda Rousey? I have no f*cking idea” -Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette Comments

“I can see why they [WWE] didn’t want to put Ronda Rousey in with Nia Jax,” Jim Cornette stated on his Drive Thru podcast. “Because they were trying to get Rousey over and she would not be able to do all of her sh*t and throw Nia Jax around like a rag doll etc.”

Cornette then questioned why WWE chose to put Alexa Bliss in a programme with Rousey initially. “I’ve seen that Alexa Bliss. She’s gorgeous girl but you know she is five foot nothing and doesn’t weigh 100 pounds or whatever the f*ck. She looks the furthest thing from physically intimidating. So why did they put her in with Ronda Rousey? I have no f*cking idea. Because they should have known a little lady like that cannot be f*cking thrown around.”

Cornette continued, “I don’t think Alexa Bliss has ever fought in a cage, I don’t think she’s been in any contact sports, she might have been a cheerleader whatever the f*ck. I would have picked one of the larger, more physically equipped ladies to work with Ronda Rousey especially if she was that f*cking dangerous.”

It looks as though this won’t be last that we’re hearing about Ronda Rousey and her time in the WWE.

