Jim Cornette Talks Wade Barrett ‘Replacing’ Mauro Ranallo on NXT

Former WWE on screen personality and NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently commented on Mauro Ranallo leaving WWE and NXT.

Mauro Ranallo recently parted ways with the company reportedly to focus on his mental health work and other projects. During the Jim Cornette Experience, the outspoken Cornette would comment on Ranallo leaving the NXT commentary booth.

Jim Cornette on Mauro Ranallo

Initially, Jim Cornette would question why Mauro would leave the company during the pandemic era. “Believe me, anybody wants to quit the WWE? If you’re f*cking on the road every week and doing TV in that environment? I can understand that fully. But why pick now where you’re doing a TV show once a week from your house?”

“Mauro Ranallo was perfect for NXT” Jim Cornette continued. “He did get amped up every once in a while a little too far over the sh*t that obviously he didn’t need to be amped up for. But still he was just, I don’t know how they’re gonna replace him?”

Cornette would then discuss the man who seemingly will be replacing Ranallo on the show. Wade Barrett recently appeared on NXT as a ‘one-off’ but he is reportedly negotiating a longer term deal with WWE.

It’s an interesting piece of news for Cornette to comment on, as he himself was replaced by Wade Barrett/Stu Bennett in NWA. “Wade Barrett, a nice enough straight man there, you know color guy whatever but Mauro had the energy. Beth is the female voice, she’s doing a good job. But Mauro put a lot of energy into that programme sometimes when there wasn’t a lot.”

Do you agree with Jim Cornette on the situation with Mauro Ranallo? Let us know in the comments