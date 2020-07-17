Jim Ross Believes Brian Cage Needs To “Show More Personality”

All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross has commented on Taz's chemistry with Brian Cage, noting how Cage needs to "show more personality."

Ross spoke about Taz and Cage’s recent on-screen dynamic during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. During the show, Ross addressed Cage’s match from this week’s Fight for the Fallen. According to JR, work still needs to be done with AEW’s camera presentation. He also stressed how Cage needs to “show more personality.”

“We had some camera work that we need to be more aware of. Taz does not need to be standing in front of Brian Cage,” Jim Ross stated. “I’m not knocking Taz. He may take it that way, but so be it. Nonetheless, we have to have better positioning in that regard.”

Ross noted how Taz has been delivering some “damn good promos” in his attempts to hype up Cage. However, when Cage was presented with Taz’s FTW Championship, Ross argued Cage “didn’t register it one bit.” He stressed that Cage was “nonplussed” by the honor.

“So, if it didn’t mean sh*t to him, then why should it mean sh*t to me, or you, or the fans?” Jim Ross argued. “There have been a lot of good things in this build. I like Taz’s heel work. His promo work is as good as anybody we have right now, quite frankly. But, Cage has got to show more personality…He is a hell of an athlete and sometimes he works as a babyface with all the flying stuff and that may need to be addressed. It’s a learning process.”

Brian Cage finally got his AEW Championship match this past Wednesday night. He ultimately lost to AEW Champion Jon Moxley after Taz threw in his orange towel after Moxley locked in a belly-down armbar.