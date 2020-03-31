Jim Ross’ Book Released, Chris Jericho Doing Another Live Stream, AEW Dark Preview

– AEW Senior Advisor Jim Ross’ new book was released today. Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond is already a Best Seller on Amazon.com.

– Chris Jericho held a #SaturdayNightSpecial live video stream on his Facebook page this past Saturday night. Le Champion says nearly 150,000 people watched the live broadcast, with over 360,000 total viewers and counting. It was such a hit that he’s doing it again this Saturday night.

– The following matches are scheduled for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark:

Jon Moxley vs. Faboo Andre

Darby Allin vs. Preston Vance

Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Sells

Shawn Spears vs. Matt Sells

These matches were taped from Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place Amphitheater. This week’s Dark features several wrestlers local to the Florida area. This is part of AEW’s initiative to support independent wrestling amid the Coronavirus epidemic.

Also on Dark, AEW will announce one half of the brackets for the upcoming tournament for the new AEW TNT Championship.

The show premieres tonight on AEW’s YouTube Channel.