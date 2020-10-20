Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Jim Ross Calls Stephanie McMahon “One of The Best Heels of The Attitude Era”

JR discusses Stephanie McMahon and her role in WWE's Attitude Era

By Jake Jeremy
Jim Ross on Stephanie McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.

This week’s episode of the show was a watch-along of RAW from 10/10/05. That episode was eventful for JR as an on-screen character as he was ‘fired’ on television. As is usually the case, Jim Ross would discuss players and events from the timeframe, including WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

JR on Stephanie McMahon

- Advertisement -

“I think she took after the old man as far as training and dieting” JR began on the podcast. “And in that era [Ruthless Aggression] she was very aware of her appearance as a television performer.”

Ross would then praise McMahon further, making a huge claim regarding her status in the Attitude Era from the late nineties to early 2000’s. “I always believe she was one of the best heels that we had in the Attitude Era. Because she took so much after her dad.”

Initially, Stephanie McMahon played more of a bit-part character in the Attitude Era. When McMahon aligned with Triple H it brought on the McMahon-Helmsley Era, it allowed her to flourish into one of the biggest heels on television at the time. McMahon would largely continue to play a heel role from that point on, both with and against her real life husband Triple H.

“I’ve always said that Vince…even though we philosophically didn’t get along all the time? He was the best heel we had in the Attitude Era” Jim Ross continued. “Because? He was the perfect foil or for top babyface (Steve Austin).”

Do you agree with Jim Ross? Do you think that Stephanie McMahon was one of the best heels in the Attitude Era? Let us know in the comments

Stephanie McMahon
Stephanie McMahon

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
NXT

Tino Sabbatelli Returns To NXT After Allegations Of Leaking AEW News

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract. According to a report from PW Insider, the 37-year-old from Orlando re-signed...
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
Wrestling News

Disgraced NBA Referee Tim Donaghy To Officiate Pro Wrestling With MLW

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in the 2007 NBA betting scandal. An...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Ben Carter Signing With WWE

It is currently being reported that Ben Carter has signed or is expected to sign with WWE shortly. No official announcement has...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Jim Ross Calls Stephanie McMahon “One of The Best Heels of The Attitude Era”

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast. This...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Gets New Bodyguard On Raw (Video)

AJ Styles has got a new bodyguard on Raw. Reports first came out earlier yesterday that the company was...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
WWE

Charlotte Flair Signs With VaynerSports Agency

Charlotte Flair has decided to take the next step in her career as she has signed with a management company. 
Read more
Impact

Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think WWE NXT Is As Good As TNA During Its Peak

Eric Bischoff made some interesting comments about WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.  While speaking on his After 83 Weeks...
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager Fighting At Bellator 250 Next Thursday (10/29)

Jake Hager has his next fight booked under the banner of the Bellator MMA promotion - and we won't have to wait...
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
Wrestling News

Disgraced NBA Referee Tim Donaghy To Officiate Pro Wrestling With MLW

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in the 2007 NBA betting scandal. An...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dark Side of the Ring Season Three: 14 Episodes Coming in 2021

Vice TV's hit series Dark Side of the Ring has ben officially renewed for a third season. According to The Wrap, season...
Read more
Wrestling News

Awesome Kong Releases Statement Critical Of GLOW’s Use Of Racial Stereotypes

Kia Stevens, aka Awesome Kong, plays the role of Tammé Dawson on the Netflix series GLOW. The show was canceled due to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Lillian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” Podcast Coming To The WWE Network

WWE and Lillian Garcia have announced that the longtime ring announcer's podcast "Chasing Glory" is headed to the WWE Network. The show...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Ben Carter Signing With WWE

It is currently being reported that Ben Carter has signed or is expected to sign with WWE shortly. No official announcement has...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC