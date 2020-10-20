Jim Ross Calls Stephanie McMahon “One of The Best Heels of The Attitude Era”

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.

This week’s episode of the show was a watch-along of RAW from 10/10/05. That episode was eventful for JR as an on-screen character as he was ‘fired’ on television. As is usually the case, Jim Ross would discuss players and events from the timeframe, including WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

JR on Stephanie McMahon

“I think she took after the old man as far as training and dieting” JR began on the podcast. “And in that era [Ruthless Aggression] she was very aware of her appearance as a television performer.”

Ross would then praise McMahon further, making a huge claim regarding her status in the Attitude Era from the late nineties to early 2000’s. “I always believe she was one of the best heels that we had in the Attitude Era. Because she took so much after her dad.”

Initially, Stephanie McMahon played more of a bit-part character in the Attitude Era. When McMahon aligned with Triple H it brought on the McMahon-Helmsley Era, it allowed her to flourish into one of the biggest heels on television at the time. McMahon would largely continue to play a heel role from that point on, both with and against her real life husband Triple H.

“I’ve always said that Vince…even though we philosophically didn’t get along all the time? He was the best heel we had in the Attitude Era” Jim Ross continued. “Because? He was the perfect foil or for top babyface (Steve Austin).”

