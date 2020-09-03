Jim Ross Comments On Bret Hart As WWF Champion In 1996

Jim Ross recently spent some time talking about Bret Hart’s run in 1996 on an episode of the Grillin Jr podcast. During the discussion, Ross commented on the debate between who was the better pick for champion at the time between Hart and Shawn Michaels.

Conrad commented on how in 1996, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels supporters each had reasons to believe business improved when their guy was champion.

- Advertisement -

“There really wasn’t a wrong answer. I’m sure some people could overthink it,” JR said.

“I didn’t know that there was a bad decision in this deal. It’s a matter of how’s it going to affect overall business and how’s it going to affect the locker room.”

“It’s a matter of how do you do this and make sure both your talents are motivated and they are somewhat happy because unhappy main eventers can be a cancer in the locker room. Because main event guys carry more clout, they have more clout, and they are on top for a reason one would think. So, if they are pissed off or they are unhappy then they must be right.”

“Let’s not forget either, Bret had his share of supporters, a lot of them, in the locker room. Guys liked Bret. He was unassuming, he was easy to talk to and Shawn was younger, brash, cocky, and Vince saw a little of himself in Shawn Michaels.”

“Bottom line, there is no wrong answer on that because both guys were going to be great champions.”

JR’s comments can be heard in the player below: