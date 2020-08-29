Saturday, August 29, 2020

Jim Ross Comments On “Bungled” WWF Invasion Angle

Jim Ross recently spoke about WWE's Invasion angle from 2001.

By Ian Carey
Jim Ross
AEW announcer Jim Ross

In 2001, WWE featured the infamous Invasion angle. After both WCW and ECW went out of business, WWE worked them into their storylines but the angle received poor reviews from fans. WCW and ECW would form “The Alliance” and feud against WWE.

“The main thing that I will agree with is that the angle was bungled because any time you cut one short that you knew had more legs and longer legs, that’s a little rough to handle. This was a good story and it got good numbers. It was just challenging to manage. We got a bunch of new guys in the locker room and everyone reacts differently when you move to a new home.”

Conrad and JR would continue to talk about how the angle failed to meet fans’ expectations.

“The Invasion angle was probably the most under productive TV angle that we did to have that much potential,” Ross continued.

Many fans say the reason the angle didn’t perform up to expectations is that several of the top WCW stars weren’t part of it. It made more sense for many WCW wrestlers to sit at home and collect paychecks from their previous WCW contracts.

“What are you going to do? Are you going to grab the NWO out of their homes kicking and screaming and forsake those massive checks they got every single week from Time Warner?” JR said when asked about not having WCW’s top stars fro the angle.

“It was a situation where you hope that some of these guys that we did bring in, somebody might break through, somebody might break out. And quite honestly, that really never happened.”

JR’s comments can be heard in the player below:

