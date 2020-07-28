Jim Ross Comments On Michael Hayes’ Role In WWE

On a recent episode of “Grillin Jr” Conrad and Jim Ross talked about the Fully Loaded PPV from 2000. It was around this time that Michael Hayes began to move up the ranks backstage in WWE. Hayes is now reportedly a member of Vince McMahon’s inner circle. Ross commented on Hayes’ mind for the wrestling business on the show.

“I remember Bill Watts used to say that Michael Hayes had one of the best minds in wrestling,” JR said. “Even though Michael will still tell you the story that he thinks he got screwed on a payoff in the Superdome one year, 88 years ago.”

- Advertisement -

“Michael’s got a great mind and that comes from a young kid getting into the territories and only earning the tickets that you sell. That’s your grocery money, rent money, car payment money, living money. So he understood what it took to be a good heel, he understood the value of heat. I’m sure he still does.”

“I don’t know that he’s allowed to do everything that he would generally want to do if he had complete autonomy but Michael Hayes is a brilliant wrestling mind.”

JR’s comments can be heard in the player below: