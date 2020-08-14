Friday, August 14, 2020

Jim Ross Comments On Ultimate Warrior’s WWF Run In 1996

The Ultimate Warrior briefly returned to WWE in 1996.

By Ian Carey
Jim Ross Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior briefly returned to WWE in 1996. He defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley at WrestleMania 12 but was gone from the company by that July. Jim Ross recently spent some time on his Grillin JR podcast talking about Warrior’s return to the company and why it was so short-lived.

JR commented on why Triple H was booked against Warrior at WrestleMania 12.

- Advertisement -

“The deal with Hunter was the fact that he already was a hell of a good worker and we knew that he could take care of Warrior and be in the right place at the right time to not exploit the Warrior’s weaknesses. That’s the mark of a great talent and Triple H is a great talent.”

Jim Ross On Ultimate Warrior/Jerry Lawler Angle

One thing that was brought up was when Warrior conspicuously wore a baseball hat during a segment on RAW. Jerry Lawler was going to hit him with a picture frame during the segment and Warrior evidently wore the hat to protect him from the shot.

“Selfishness. Lack of trust. Lack of understanding,” JR said about Warrior’s decision to come out wearing a hat for the segment. “You’re working with Jerry Lawler for god’s sake. Do you think Lawler’s going to hurt you? No, he isn’t. You think that you’re the first guy to get hit over the head with a framed picture? No, you’re not. But, he influenced his angle because it was convenient for him, and the fact that his balls are small, they’d fit in a thimble, and he decided to basically hijack the angle.”

Warrior then no-showed some events and things fell apart between him and WWE.

“The reason he wasn’t given a bigger push is the lack of confidence. He still was a volatile, combustible talent that you could not really fully trust, ever.”

JR’s comments can be heard in the player below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE NXT Results (8/12): Velveteen Dream Returns, Reed vs. Priest, Karrion Kross

The August 12, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Releases Three Wrestlers Including Jimmy Havoc

While the company hasn't made an official announcement regarding the same, latest reports suggest that AEW has released three wrestlers from their...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (8/12): Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Appreciation Night

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Cody put the TNT Championship on the line against Scorpio Sky and Chris...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same...
Read more
WWE

WWE Intercontinental Championship Plans For SummerSlam Revealed

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will reportedly defend the title against Jeff Hardy at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. WWE has not announced Hardy vs. Styles...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On Ultimate Warrior’s WWF Run In 1996

The Ultimate Warrior briefly returned to WWE in 1996. He defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley at WrestleMania 12 but was gone from the...
Read more
Impact

Konnan Comments On Tessa Blanchard’s Departure From Impact

Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling parted ways this summer while Blanchard was still the Impact World Champion. Impact vacated the title which...
Read more
ROH

Update On ROH’s Return, Marty Scurll’s Status

Ring of Honor hasn't run an event since February due to the ongoing global pandemic. Marty Scurll's status with the company has...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reveals How Triple H And Shawn Michaels Bullied The Rock In The ’90s

Bret Hart has revealed how Triple H and Shawn Michaels allegedly bullied The Rock when he first started in WWE.
Read more
NXT

Shotzi Blackheart Recovers Stolen Car, Gear And Helmet (Video)

NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart unfortunately recently had her car stolen. Her car contained not only wrestling gear but also the recognizable helmet...
Read more
Other News

Erick Rowan Shares Failed Pitch For Cage Reveal

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has shared what he pitched to be revealed in the cage he carried with him before his...
Read more
AEW

AEW Reportedly Still Has Major Plans For Jungle Boy

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly still heavily invested in Jurassic Express member Jungle Boy. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Shares His Favorite SummerSlam Moment

Having had several memorable SummerSlam moments over the years, Seth Rollins was recently asked if he could single out one as his...
Read more
NXT

Adam Cole Comments On A Potential Babyface Run In NXT

Adam Cole has spent most of his time in NXT as a heel but fans are getting the chance to see the...
Read more
WWE

What WWE Officials Have Told Big E About Plans For His Future

There have been a lot of talks about the future plans for Big E recently and during a new interview, the former...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reveals What Vince McMahon Thought Of His Royal Rumble Debut

AJ Styles' WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016 is considered to be one of the most impressive debuts in the history of...
Read more
WWE

The Miz Predicts The Next Breakout Star In WWE

Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre are two of the top examples of stars who have managed to break the barriers of WWE...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC