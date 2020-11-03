Jim Ross Comments On Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Has Been ‘Kicking Your A**’

All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross has addressed the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and NXT. Broaching the subject during a recent episode of his Gilling JR Podcast, Ross acknowledged NXT, arguing how AEW has been “[…] kicking your a** every [Wednesday] night.”

Acknowledging the ratings battle between the two promotions, Ross asked, “How’s that working? “How’s that brilliant evil strategy? Going head to head is good in a boardroom, it’s good in a rah-rah meeting, but at the end of the day, you bring more people to a television set that are wrestling fans at 8 o’ clock eastern time on Wednesday night because you’ve got two brands now that the audience can sample.”

- Advertisement -

Jim Ross argued how, much like the war between WCW and then-WWF, fans can watch one show whilst taping the other. However, he doesn’t believe any amount of taping or channel flipping will impact the “bigger picture.”

“It’s been the excuse in wrestling forever. Unscrupulous, unethical situations are always justified by saying ‘it’s just business,'” Ross said. “Well, it’s just business that we’re kicking your a** every [Wednesday] night.”

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a TNT Championship match between Cody and Orange Cassidy alongside qualifying matches to determine the finalists of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

NXT, meanwhile, hosted a special Halloween Havoc event, bringing the seasonal event back for the first time in twenty years.