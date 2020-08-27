Jim Ross Comments On Why Sable Left WWE In 2004

Sable had two stints in the WWE. She first began working for the company in 1996 after WWE hired her then-husband Marc Mero. By 1999 things had gotten contentious backstage in WWE and she left the company. Sable would return in 2003, however. Jim Ross recently spent some time on his Grillin Jr podcast talking about Sable’s departure from the company again in 2004.

“I think she wanted to be a Mom,” JR said when asked why he thinks Sable left the second time.

“She had made massive money. Sable made more money in a year than in the best year of a guy like Lou Thesz or Buddy Rogers. I would say for the majority of their career. She may have had years that surpassed Ric Flair. And the talents all become aware of that, what somebody’s making.”

JR and Conrad then spoke about Marc Mero finding out that Sable and Brock Lesnar had gotten together. Mero was considerably less willing to confront the person Sable was with after finding out it was Brock Lesnar.

JR continued to talk about Sable’s legacy in wrestling and successes in life.

“She’s made full circle, from housewife to wrestling star back to being a housewife and Mom,” JR said. “So I think that her life in my estimation, Sable’s life was a great success story.”

“If somebody said to me ‘did you hear Sable is going in the Hall of Fame?’ I’d say ‘great! She earned it.'”

JR’s comments can be heard in the player below: